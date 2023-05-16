PGA of America chief executive officer Seth Waugh fanned the flames of the PGA Tour-LIV Golf civil war even as he called for civility at this week’s PGA Championship.

Waugh told British newspaper The Times that players who left the PGA Tour for Saudi-backed LIV have “disappeared” and the breakaway series has no viable survival plan.

After LIV lured top PGA Tour talent with record $25 million purses and money guarantees, the PGA banned LIV players and restructured its schedule to have “designated events” with larger purses and limited fields to reward top stars.