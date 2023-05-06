  • Forte, ridden, by Irad Ortiz Jr., runs during a workout at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on April 29. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • AFP-JIJI

Trainer Todd Pletcher will go for his third Kentucky Derby victory when he sends out early favorite Forte in the 149th edition of the Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday.

Forte has won six of seven career starts, including five straight in graded stakes races.

That includes the Grade One Breeders’ Cup Juvenile for two-year-olds last year at Keeneland and the Grade One Florida Derby in April.

