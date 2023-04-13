Jon Rahm admits he is still shaking off fatigue following his victory at the Masters on Sunday, as he prepares for the RBC Heritage in South Carolina on Thursday.

The Spanish star won the second major of his career at Augusta National Golf Club last week despite a weather delay that forced him to play 30 holes on the final day en route to claiming his first green jacket.

A weary Rahm said he had considered skipping this week’s tournament at Hilton Head Island but wanted to honor an earlier pledge to play in the event.