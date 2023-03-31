  • Members of Indonesia's Under-20 team and officials reacting after FIFA announced the cancellation of the 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup soccer tournament that was set to be hosted by the country, at a hotel in Jakarta on Thursday. | INDONESIAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION / VIA AFP-JIJI
Indonesian soccer players, fans and pundits reacted with anger and sadness Thursday after FIFA pulled the Under-20 World Cup from the host nation weeks before it was due to kick off, following protests against Israel’s participation.

The humiliating loss came after two influential governors advocated banning Israel from the competition.

Indonesia and Israel do not have formal diplomatic relations, and support for the Palestinian cause in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation runs high, fueling local opposition to hosting the Israeli team.

