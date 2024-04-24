Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has been overwhelmingly voted as the “dream boss” for new workers in Japan for a second year in a row, according to survey results released by the Tokyo Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The survey was conducted from April 2 to 5 among people who started working in April and who participated in the chamber’s training program, interestingly after an illegal gambling scandal involving Ippei Mizuhara, who served as the baseball star’s interpreter, came to light.

The survey, which received responses from 957 people, asked who they think would be ideal bosses among figures in the entertainment, sports and historical spheres.