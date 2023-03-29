Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani will make a one-season Major League Baseball record $65 million this year in salary and endorsements, Forbes magazine reported on Tuesday.
Ohtani, set to be the starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels in their MLB season opener Thursday against Oakland, helped spark Japan to the World Baseball Classic title a week ago with a victory over the United States in the final.
The 28-year-old, who serves as an outfielder and designated hitter when not on the mound, signed a one-year contract extension worth $30 million last year and will make $35 million in endorsements in 2023, Forbes reported.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.