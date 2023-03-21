World Athletics is likely to tighten rules around the participation of transgender women in female competition in a charged meeting of its decision-making body on Thursday that should also see the doping ban on Russia lifted.

Administrators behind the leading Olympic sport have taken a different approach from that of swimming, which has effectively banned transgender athletes from elite female competition.

Track and field’s global body have said its “preferred option” is to tighten the rules surrounding eligibility but that it wants to use limits on testosterone as the key determining factor.