Manchester United set up an FA Cup semifinal against Brighton in remarkable fashion with a 3-1 win over Fulham at Old Trafford on Sunday in a game that saw Fulham captain Aleksandar Mitrovic sent off for pushing the referee.

Mitrovic was shown one of three Fulham red cards in a matter of seconds as he barged into Chris Kavanagh for awarding United a penalty after a VAR review for Willian’s handball on the line.

The Brazilian was also dismissed, as was Fulham manager Marco Silva.