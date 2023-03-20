Manchester, England – Manchester United set up an FA Cup semifinal against Brighton in remarkable fashion with a 3-1 win over Fulham at Old Trafford on Sunday in a game that saw Fulham captain Aleksandar Mitrovic sent off for pushing the referee.
Mitrovic was shown one of three Fulham red cards in a matter of seconds as he barged into Chris Kavanagh for awarding United a penalty after a VAR review for Willian’s handball on the line.
The Brazilian was also dismissed, as was Fulham manager Marco Silva.
