Miami – Trea Turner smashed two home runs and the defending champion United States routed Cuba 14-2 on Sunday to reach the World Baseball Classic final.
The Americans will play in the championship game on Tuesday.
Turner and Paul Goldschmidt each drove in four runs as the Americans pounded out 14 hits and scored in each of the first six innings to overwhelm their rivals from the Caribbean.
