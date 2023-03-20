  • U.S. shortstop Trea Turner throws to first for an out against Cuba during the first inning at LoanDepot Park in Miami. The U.S. won the World Baseball Classic semifinal 14-2. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    U.S. shortstop Trea Turner throws to first for an out against Cuba during the first inning at LoanDepot Park in Miami. The U.S. won the World Baseball Classic semifinal 14-2. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Miami – Trea Turner smashed two home runs and the defending champion United States routed Cuba 14-2 on Sunday to reach the World Baseball Classic final.

The Americans will play in the championship game on Tuesday.

Turner and Paul Goldschmidt each drove in four runs as the Americans pounded out 14 hits and scored in each of the first six innings to overwhelm their rivals from the Caribbean.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW