If the phrase “sumo wrestler” calls to mind a hefty Asian man in a loincloth, Valeria and Diana Dall’Olio, a mother-daughter sumo wrestling team from Brazil, have a message: Think again.

The Dall’Olios are used to people saying they are too small, too fragile or too female to practice a sport typically associated with hulking Japanese men.

But they say that is just fuel for their fighting spirit when they get in the ring.