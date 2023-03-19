  • Diana Dall'Olio (right) and her mother Valeria (not pictured) hope to fight against perceptions that women can't participate in sumo. | AFP-JIJI
Sao Paulo – If the phrase “sumo wrestler” calls to mind a hefty Asian man in a loincloth, Valeria and Diana Dall’Olio, a mother-daughter sumo wrestling team from Brazil, have a message: Think again.

The Dall’Olios are used to people saying they are too small, too fragile or too female to practice a sport typically associated with hulking Japanese men.

But they say that is just fuel for their fighting spirit when they get in the ring.

