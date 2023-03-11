Kensuke Kondo can get lost in the shuffle sometimes.
As the No. 2 batter for Samurai Japan at the World Baseball Classic, Kondo is hitting behind leadoff man Lars Nootbaar, an MLB player who has quickly become one of the most popular players on the team. Shohei Ohtani bats behind Kondo and is arguably the best and most popular player in the sport.
But while Kondo lacks the international fame of his MLB teammates, his penchant for getting on base means anyone watching Samurai Japan might see him a lot before the tournament ends.
