Chelsea manager Graham Potter breathed a sigh of relief after his side finally delivered some returns on a world record single-season spend in the transfer market on Tuesday by reaching the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

The Blues overturned a 1-0 first-leg deficit by beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Stamford Bridge thanks to goals on either side of halftime from Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz.

Potter’s job appeared to be on the line had his side exited Europe following a dreadful run of form in the Premier League and early exits from both domestic cup competitions.