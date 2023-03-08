London – Chelsea manager Graham Potter breathed a sigh of relief after his side finally delivered some returns on a world record single-season spend in the transfer market on Tuesday by reaching the quarterfinals of the Champions League.
The Blues overturned a 1-0 first-leg deficit by beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Stamford Bridge thanks to goals on either side of halftime from Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz.
Potter’s job appeared to be on the line had his side exited Europe following a dreadful run of form in the Premier League and early exits from both domestic cup competitions.
