U.S. star Mikaela Shiffrin led calls for ski chiefs to change their approach to sustainability in a bid to make winter sports justifiable to a public ever more aware of climate change.

Entitled “Our sport is endangered,” a letter to International Ski Federation president (FIS) Johan Eliasch signed by Shiffrin and scores of others claimed the body’s current sustainability efforts were “insufficient.”

Citing race cancellations due to lack of snow, fewer preseason training options “because glaciers are shrinking at a frightening pace” and the inability to produce artificial snow because of rising temperatures, “the public opinion about skiing is shifting towards unjustifiability”, the letter reads.