International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has told Ukraine its calls to boycott the 2024 Paris Games over the possible participation of Russian competitors goes against Olympic “principles” after his organization was accused of being “on the wrong side of history.”

In a letter to the Ukrainian National Olympic Committee revealed on Thursday, Bach said Ukraine’s efforts in “pressuring” other countries to boycott the 2024 Games was “extremely regrettable.”

The IOC said last month it was exploring a “pathway” to allow Russian and Belarusian competitors to take part in the Paris Olympics under a neutral flag.