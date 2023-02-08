Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo changed her stance on Russian competitors at the 2024 Olympics on Tuesday, saying they should be banned “while the war continues” in Ukraine, her office said.

Last month Hidalgo said she believed Russians could take part “under a neutral flag” to avoid “depriving athletes of competition.”

On Tuesday, however, she told French media her earlier position was “indecent” because a neutral flag “does not really exist,” although she said there should be a place for “dissident Russians who want to parade under the refugee flag.”