  • New Zealand's Beauden Barrett warms up before a match against Scotland in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Nov. 13. | REUTERS
  • AFP-JIJI

Wellington – All Blacks superstar Beauden Barrett and veteran scrumhalf Aaron Smith have signed to play for Japanese side Toyota Verblitz after the World Cup, New Zealand rugby said in a statement Tuesday.

Both men have more than 100 test caps and are world cup winners. They bring a wealth of experience to a side already led by legendary All Blacks coach Steve Hansen.

Barrett and Smith are expected to play in Japan in 2024, after the Rugby World Cup later this year in France.

