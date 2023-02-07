Wellington – All Blacks superstar Beauden Barrett and veteran scrumhalf Aaron Smith have signed to play for Japanese side Toyota Verblitz after the World Cup, New Zealand rugby said in a statement Tuesday.
Both men have more than 100 test caps and are world cup winners. They bring a wealth of experience to a side already led by legendary All Blacks coach Steve Hansen.
Barrett and Smith are expected to play in Japan in 2024, after the Rugby World Cup later this year in France.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.