    Kyrie Irving was traded from the Nets to the Mavericks in a deal that was confirmed on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

New York v – Kyrie Irving was welcomed to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday as the team and the Brooklyn Nets confirmed their blockbuster trade.

Days after the controversial guard requested a move before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, both clubs tweeted confirmation of the transfer following team physicals.

The Mavericks tweeted “Welcome to Dallas” messages to Irving and Markieff Morris, who came over from the Nets in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith, who received a similar social media greeting from Brooklyn.

