    Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk celebrates winning his fight against former champion Anthony Joshua in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Aug. 20. | ACTION IMAGES / VIA REUTERS
Paris – Ukrainian world heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk has said he has two goals this year — a unification title fight with Tyson Fury and rebuilding the house where his “good friend” was killed by Russian soldiers.

Oleksiy Dzhunkivskyi, a former teammate of Usyk, was shot in the hall of the building in Irpin, a suburb of Kyiv.

Usyk has teamed up with the charity United24 and is raising funds to restore the badly damaged five-story house to its former glory.

