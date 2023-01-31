Paris – Ukrainian world heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk has said he has two goals this year — a unification title fight with Tyson Fury and rebuilding the house where his “good friend” was killed by Russian soldiers.
Oleksiy Dzhunkivskyi, a former teammate of Usyk, was shot in the hall of the building in Irpin, a suburb of Kyiv.
Usyk has teamed up with the charity United24 and is raising funds to restore the badly damaged five-story house to its former glory.
