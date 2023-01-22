Kyogo Furuhashi took his tally for the season to 20 goals as Celtic eased into the last 16 of the Scottish Cup with a 5-0 win at home to second-tier Morton on Saturday.

The Japan forward matched his tally for last season thanks to a first-half double in the fourth-round tie at Parkhead.

Aaron Mooy also scored twice, with David Turnbull on target as well.