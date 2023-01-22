  • Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi (left) scores his second goal against Morton during a Scottish Cup's round-of-16 match in Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday. | KYODO
    Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi (left) scores his second goal against Morton during a Scottish Cup's round-of-16 match in Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday. | KYODO

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Glasgow, Scotland – Kyogo Furuhashi took his tally for the season to 20 goals as Celtic eased into the last 16 of the Scottish Cup with a 5-0 win at home to second-tier Morton on Saturday.

The Japan forward matched his tally for last season thanks to a first-half double in the fourth-round tie at Parkhead.

Aaron Mooy also scored twice, with David Turnbull on target as well.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW