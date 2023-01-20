  • Fans in Mosul, Iraq, celebrate after Iraq won the Arabian Gulf Cup final against Oman on Thursday. | REUTERS
    Fans in Mosul, Iraq, celebrate after Iraq won the Arabian Gulf Cup final against Oman on Thursday. | REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Basra, Iraq – One person was killed and dozens injured Thursday when a stampede broke out outside a soccer stadium in Iraq hours before the Arabian Gulf Cup final, officials said.

Long banned from hosting international soccer matches, war-torn Iraq had been counting on the Arabian Gulf Cup to burnish its image but it had already been forced to apologize for organizational lapses.

Thousands of fans, many without tickets, had gathered outside the 65,000-seat stadium in Iraq’s main southern city of Basra since dawn in the hope of watching the final between Iraq and Oman.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW