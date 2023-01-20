One person was killed and dozens injured Thursday when a stampede broke out outside a soccer stadium in Iraq hours before the Arabian Gulf Cup final, officials said.

Long banned from hosting international soccer matches, war-torn Iraq had been counting on the Arabian Gulf Cup to burnish its image but it had already been forced to apologize for organizational lapses.

Thousands of fans, many without tickets, had gathered outside the 65,000-seat stadium in Iraq’s main southern city of Basra since dawn in the hope of watching the final between Iraq and Oman.