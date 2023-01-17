Thailand secured its second successive AFF Cup trophy Monday, seeing off a poor Vietnam side 1-0 in the second leg of the final to cement its status as the leading force in southeast Asian soccer.

A fierce first-half drive from captain Theerathon Bunmathan was enough to win in a scrappy encounter in Bangkok, played under the watchful eye of FIFA supremo Gianni Infantino.

Theerathorn and Peeradol Chamrasamee effortlessly controlled the center for Thailand, leaving 2018 winner Vietnam chasing shadows for much of the match.