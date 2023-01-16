  • Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Britain's Jack Draper during their men's singles match on day one of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
    Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Britain's Jack Draper during their men's singles match on day one of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Rafael Nadal launched his Australian Open title defense with a four-set victory over Britain’s Jack Draper as home hope Nick Kyrgios exited through injury without hitting a ball.

In the women’s draw, in-form Jessica Pegula and teenage prodigy Coco Gauff were both emphatic winners on the first day of the opening Grand Slam of the year.

Spanish great Nadal, 36, had been in poor form by his sky-high standards, losing six of his last seven matches stretching back to defeat in the last 16 at the U.S. Open.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW