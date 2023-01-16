  • England head coach Eddie Jones during the warm up before a match against South Africa at Twickenham Stadium in London on Nov. 26. | REUTERS
Former England boss Eddie Jones was appointed the new Australia coach on Monday in “a major coup” after Dave Rennie was sacked, and vowed to steer them to World Cup glory in France this year.

It will be the veteran’s second stint in charge after his 2001-05 spell during which he took the Wallabies to the 2003 World Cup final, where they lost to England.

New Zealander Rennie, who took over from Michael Cheika at the end of 2019, was shown the door just eight months out from the global showpiece after only five wins from 14 Tests last year.

