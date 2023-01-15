  • Team Audi Sport's Mattias Ekstrom and co-driver Emil Bergkvis compete during Stage 11 of the Dakar Rally between Shaybah and the Empty Quarter in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. | REUTERS
Al Hofuf, Saudi Arabia – Saudi Arabia will continue to be the home of the Dakar Rally for the next few years, with race director David Castera saying “we still have so many deserts to explore.”

Castera was speaking after Saturday’s penultimate stage, with Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah poised for his fifth title.

“I’m very happy we’re staying here, with so many deserts still to explore and with this country’s enormous potential,” he said.

