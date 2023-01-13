  • Japan's Tevita Tatafu scores a try against Scotland during a match in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Nov. 20, 2021. | REUTERS
Bordeaux, France – Japan No. 8 Tevita Tatafu will join French outfit Bordeaux-Begles next season, his Japanese side Suntory Sungoliath announced on Thursday.

Tatafu, 27, who was born in American Samoa and moved to Japan for high school, made the last of his 12 test appearances against France in November.

“I will seize this opportunity and do my best to show my growth by applying what I have learned at Suntory Sungoliath,” Tatafu said in a club statement.

