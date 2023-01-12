A trio of rank-and-file wrestlers, led by November’s champion, No. 3 maegashira Abi, stood atop the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament standings with 5-0 records on Thursday.
Abi easily fended off Wakatakakage (2-3) to preserve his spot among the leaders. When the sekiwake charged in low and to the right, Abi reacted in a flash and thrust his opponent to the raised ring’s sandy surface.
No. 10 Aoiyama and No. 13 Kotoshoho also won to improve to 5-0 at the 15-day meet at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.