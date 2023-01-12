A trio of rank-and-file wrestlers, led by November’s champion, No. 3 maegashira Abi, stood atop the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament standings with 5-0 records on Thursday.

Abi easily fended off Wakatakakage (2-3) to preserve his spot among the leaders. When the sekiwake charged in low and to the right, Abi reacted in a flash and thrust his opponent to the raised ring’s sandy surface.

No. 10 Aoiyama and No. 13 Kotoshoho also won to improve to 5-0 at the 15-day meet at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan.