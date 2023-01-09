Manchester City piled more pressure on Chelsea boss Graham Potter as Riyad Mahrez inspired a 4-0 rout in the third round of the F.A. Cup, while Aston Villa crashed to a stunning 2-1 defeat against fourth tier Stevenage on Sunday.

After Premier League sides Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth were humiliated by lower-league opposition on Saturday, Villa was rocked by Stevenage’s two-goal surge in the final minutes.

City, the defending Premier League champion, rarely suffers such embarrassment and made the strongest possible start by dismissing Chelsea with contemptuous ease at the Etihad Stadium.