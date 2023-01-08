Former France forward Sebastien Chabal on Saturday denied any wrongdoing following a claim that he had obtained more than a hundred tickets for this year’s Rugby World Cup in France.

Newspaper Le Parisien said Chabal, who is one of the competition’s official ambassadors, had been able to buy the tickets despite rules limiting members of the organizing staff to eight per person.

“Yes, I benefited from privileged access to buy more tickets than it is possible to do for one person, because of my status as an ambassador for France 2023,” Chabal, 45, said in a statement. “I did not get any free tickets or preferential prices. And no, I have no intention of making profits on these tickets.