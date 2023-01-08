The Kansas City Chiefs secured the top seed in the AFC and a first-round bye with a 31-13 victory over the host Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday in the two NFL teams’ regular-season finale.

Following the NFL’s decision to cancel the Monday night game between the Buffalo Bills (12-3) and Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, the Chiefs (14-3) entered the Week 18 contest in control of their playoff seeding.

But due to a change in the playoff structure given Buffalo and Cincinnati will have played one fewer game when the regular season ends on Sunday, the Chiefs are not guaranteed home-field advantage for the AFC Championship should they go that far.