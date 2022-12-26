Australia’s men’s Test Player of the Year award will be renamed in Shane Warne’s honor, officials said Monday, as tributes were paid to the late spin-king at the Boxing Day test against South Africa.

Warne, considered by many as second in stature only to Donald Bradman in sports-mad Australia, died unexpectedly in March at age 52.

The Shane Warne Men’s Test Player of the Year award will be presented annually, second only to the prestigious Allan Border Medal for the most outstanding player across all formats.