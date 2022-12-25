  • Brazilian soccer legend Pele has received an outpouring of public support as he continues to receive treatment for cancer as well as kidney and heart failure. | AFP-JIJI
Sao Paulo – Family members visited the legendary Pele on Saturday at the Sao Paulo hospital where he is suffering from worsening cancer as well as kidney and heart problems, according to a social media post by his daughter.

Edinho, Pele’s son — who was recently appointed coach of Serie B football club Londrina, based in Parana in the north — arrived on Christmas Eve at the medical center, where he joined his sisters Flavia and Kely Nascimento.

He posted an Instagram photo of himself holding the superstar’s hand, captioning it: “Father … my strength is yours.”

