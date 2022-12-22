  • Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named to the NFL's new Pro Bowl Games on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
The Philadelphia Eagles had eight players selected for this season’s Pro Bowl Games, which will be held in Las Vegas on Feb. 5, 2023.

While the traditional Pro Bowl game is being replaced by a week of skills competitions culminating in a game of non-contact flag football, the selection for rosters remains a matter of prestige.

The Eagles, the NFC’s first placed team with a 13-1 record, will be represented by receiver A.J. Brown, guard Landon Dickerson, quarterback Jalen Hurts, offensive tackle Lane Johnson, center Jason Kelce, pass rusher Haason Reddick, running back Miles Sanders and cornerback Darius Slay.

