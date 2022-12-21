  • WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has agreed to a unification bout with Oleksandr Usyk, who holds four other belts at the weight class. | REUTERS
  AFP-Jiji

London – Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have agreed to fight each other next in a world heavyweight title unification bout, according to veteran boxing promoter Bob Arum.

Fury defeated his British rival Derek Chisora for the third time in his career to retain his WBC title earlier this month.

He then called out Ukrainian hero Usyk, the IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA belt-holder, who was ringside at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

