American billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia has agreed to purchase the Phoenix Suns as well as the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury for a record $4 billion, the two parties confirmed on Tuesday.

“Mat is the right leader to build on franchise legacies of winning and community support and shepherd the Suns and Mercury into the next era,” current owner Robert Sarver said in the joint statement.

“As a former collegiate basketball player and national champion, Mat has exactly the right spirit, commitment and resources to pursue championships,” added Sarver, who had been under pressure to sell the teams.