  • International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach must soon decide on whether — and how — to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to attempt to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. | REUTERS
    International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach must soon decide on whether — and how — to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to attempt to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Paris – Olympics chief Thomas Bach faces “the toughest decision of his presidency” as he weighs whether Russian and Belarus athletes should be allowed to compete in the 2024 Summer Games, according to a senior former IOC executive.

Signs coming from bodies such as the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) in the past fortnight suggest athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus should be permitted to try and qualify for Paris.

The International Olympic Committee has agreed to “explore” a proposal allowing athletes from those countries to compete in international events in Asia.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW