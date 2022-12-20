Olympics chief Thomas Bach faces “the toughest decision of his presidency” as he weighs whether Russian and Belarus athletes should be allowed to compete in the 2024 Summer Games, according to a senior former IOC executive.

Signs coming from bodies such as the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) in the past fortnight suggest athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus should be permitted to try and qualify for Paris.

The International Olympic Committee has agreed to “explore” a proposal allowing athletes from those countries to compete in international events in Asia.