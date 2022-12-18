Luka Modric led Croatia to the bronze medal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday and revealed he will extend his international career into 2023 in an attempt to win the Nations League.

The 37-year-old won his 162nd cap in the 2-1 win over Morocco, four years after helping his country to a runner-up finish behind France.

Croatia will now attempt to win the Nations League title next June in a four-team final that will also feature the Netherlands, Italy and Spain.