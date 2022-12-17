France coach Didier Deschamps was sweating on the fitness of several key players on Saturday as his team battled a mystery virus on the eve of the World Cup final against Argentina.

With little more than 24 hours to go before the world champions face Lionel Messi and Argentina at Doha’s Lusail Stadium on Sunday, France have been left reeling by a viral outbreak that is believed to have affected five players so far.

Central defenders Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate and winger Kingsley Coman were the latest players to be laid low by the illness, forced to miss a training session on Friday.