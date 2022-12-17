  • Daiya Seto celebrates Saturday after winning gold in the men's 400-meter individual medley final at the FINA World Swimming Championships 2022 in Melbourne. | AFP-JIJI
    Daiya Seto celebrates Saturday after winning gold in the men's 400-meter individual medley final at the FINA World Swimming Championships 2022 in Melbourne. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Melbourne – Japanese master Daiya Seto became the first swimmer ever to claim six straight world titles in the same event at a short-course championships Saturday as Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte smashed the women’s 50-meter breaststroke record.

Two further world records tumbled on day five in Melbourne — in the men’s and women’s mixed 4×50-meter relays.

Seto, 28, swam a storming breaststroke leg to claim the lead then powered home with his unbeatable freestyle to win the 400-meter medley in 3 minutes, 55.75 seconds.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW