Athletes competing in the newly introduced Olympic sports of BMX freestyle, karate and skateboarding suffered some of the highest rates of injuries at the Tokyo Games, new research showed Wednesday.

The three new events were among the top five with the most injuries at the 2020 Summer Olympics, which was held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boxing and BMX racing had the highest rates, with 27% of competitors getting injured, according to a study carried out by researchers from the International Olympic Committee.