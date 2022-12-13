  • At February's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Russian athletes were only allowed to compete under the country's Russian Olympic Committee flag due to previous doping violations. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    At February's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Russian athletes were only allowed to compete under the country's Russian Olympic Committee flag due to previous doping violations. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee backs moves to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics provided they do not participate under their countries’ colors or flags, officials said on Monday.

U.S. officials said that there was “unanimous interest” amongst delegates to an International Olympic Committee (IOC) summit to come up with a pathway that would allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to return to competition.

The two countries have been isolated from international sports ever since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February.

