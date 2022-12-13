Melbourne – International swimming governing body FINA voted Monday to rebrand itself as World Aquatics after 114 years, acknowledging that most people had no idea what its name stood for.
FINA — French for Federation Internationale de Natation — said the move was meant to symbolize inclusivity for all aquatic disciplines, not just swimming.
“These days, swimmers are only one, important, part of our FINA family. We need a name that reflects the whole FINA family,” FINA president Husain Al-Musallam said after an extraordinary general congress in Melbourne.
