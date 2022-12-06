Luka Modric will continue playing for Croatia beyond the World Cup, coach Zlatko Dalic said, ahead of the 2018 finalists’ match against Japan in the last 16 on Monday.

Real Madrid schemer Modric won his 159th cap for his country in the game against against Japan and is still making Croatia tick at the age of 37.

Modric has now appeared in four World Cups and four European Championships and Dalic said his captain is not ready to retire from international duty just yet.