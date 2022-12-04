FIFA World Cup super-sub Ritsu Doan believes the strength of Japan’s bench could prove decisive as it prepares to face 2018 finalists Croatia in the last 16 on Monday.

The Freiburg forward has played a crucial role as a substitute in Qatar, scoring the equalizer in Japan’s shock wins over both Germany and Spain, which helped the Samurai Blue top Group E.

Doan took four minutes to find the net after coming on against Germany and just two after entering as a halftime substitute against Spain.