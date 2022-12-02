Morocco coach Walid Regragui said the Atlas Lions are ready to “aim for the sky” after reaching the World Cup knockout round for the first time in 36 years on Thursday.

The North Africans sealed their passage into the last 16 with a 2-1 win over Canada and finished ahead of Croatia atop Group F.

Regragui said his team’s performance in the first phase was down to a determination to “change the mindset” of Morocco’s national team, which had not advanced to the knockout rounds since 1986.