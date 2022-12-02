Doha – Morocco coach Walid Regragui said the Atlas Lions are ready to “aim for the sky” after reaching the World Cup knockout round for the first time in 36 years on Thursday.
The North Africans sealed their passage into the last 16 with a 2-1 win over Canada and finished ahead of Croatia atop Group F.
Regragui said his team’s performance in the first phase was down to a determination to “change the mindset” of Morocco’s national team, which had not advanced to the knockout rounds since 1986.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.