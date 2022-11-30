Tiger Woods says Greg Norman “has to go” as commissioner of the LIV Golf Series if the upstart circuit is to exist in harmony with the U.S. PGA and DP World tours.

The 15-time major champion, speaking Tuesday before his Hero World Challenge at the Albany in the Bahamas, echoed comments earlier this month by Northern Ireland star Rory McIlroy, both also saying that litigation between the parties must also be dropped if progress is to be made.

“There is an opportunity out there if both organizations put a stay on their litigation,” Woods said. “That’s the problem.