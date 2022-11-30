Former boxing referee Carlos Padilla has admitted cheating to help fellow Filipino Manny Pacquiao defeat Australian Nedal “Skinny” Hussein in a fight more than two decades ago.

Pacquiao was 21 and a rising star when he went 10 rounds against Hussein for the WBC International super-bantamweight title near Manila in 2000.

But in a stunning confession, Padilla — known for refereeing the “Thrilla in Manila” between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier in 1975 — said he helped Pacquiao secure victory by “prolonging” the standard 10-count when the Filipino was knocked down and left dazed in the fourth round.