Manila – Former boxing referee Carlos Padilla has admitted cheating to help fellow Filipino Manny Pacquiao defeat Australian Nedal “Skinny” Hussein in a fight more than two decades ago.
Pacquiao was 21 and a rising star when he went 10 rounds against Hussein for the WBC International super-bantamweight title near Manila in 2000.
But in a stunning confession, Padilla — known for refereeing the “Thrilla in Manila” between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier in 1975 — said he helped Pacquiao secure victory by “prolonging” the standard 10-count when the Filipino was knocked down and left dazed in the fourth round.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.