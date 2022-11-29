  • Lydia Ko's journey back to the top of the world women's golf standings included a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. | REUTERS
  • AFP-Jiji

New Zealand’s Lydia Ko is atop the women’s golf world rankings for the third time in her career, regaining the No. 1 spot on Monday a week after her LPGA Tour Championship triumph.

Ko, who first reached number one in 2015, passed American Nelly Korda, who had moved atop the rankings on Nov. 14 after a one-stroke victory at the Pelican Women’s Championship.

“I’m very grateful to be world No. 1 again,” Ko said in a statement. “To be honest, I wasn’t sure if I’d ever be back here again.

