New Zealand’s Lydia Ko is atop the women’s golf world rankings for the third time in her career, regaining the No. 1 spot on Monday a week after her LPGA Tour Championship triumph.

Ko, who first reached number one in 2015, passed American Nelly Korda, who had moved atop the rankings on Nov. 14 after a one-stroke victory at the Pelican Women’s Championship.

“I’m very grateful to be world No. 1 again,” Ko said in a statement. “To be honest, I wasn’t sure if I’d ever be back here again.