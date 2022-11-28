Japan captain Maya Yoshida urged his team to stick together after its 1-0 loss to Costa Rica on Sunday and believes a place in the knockout round is still within reach.

Yoshida said Japan struggled to come down from the high of beating Germany in their opening game and found it “difficult” to prepare for Costa Rica, which was coming off a 7-0 thrashing by Spain.

Japan will likely now need at least a point in its final group game against Spain to progress, and Yoshida urged his teammates to pull off another famous win.