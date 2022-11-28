  • The German team celebrates after scoring against Spain during their World Cup match in Al Khor, Qatar, on Sunday. | REUTERS
    The German team celebrates after scoring against Spain during their World Cup match in Al Khor, Qatar, on Sunday. | REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Al Khor, Qatar – Germany coach Hansi Flick credited his side’s mentality after the Germans came back to grab a crucial 1-1 draw in their World Cup group game against Spain on Sunday.

The result means Germany will progress to the last 16 if it beats Costa Rica on Thursday and Spain does not lose to Japan.

“I liked our mentality,” Flick said. “We maintained a great level over 90 minutes — and we showed Spain what we wanted to do.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW