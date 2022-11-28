Al Khor, Qatar – Germany coach Hansi Flick credited his side’s mentality after the Germans came back to grab a crucial 1-1 draw in their World Cup group game against Spain on Sunday.
The result means Germany will progress to the last 16 if it beats Costa Rica on Thursday and Spain does not lose to Japan.
“I liked our mentality,” Flick said. “We maintained a great level over 90 minutes — and we showed Spain what we wanted to do.”
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.