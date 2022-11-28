Germany coach Hansi Flick credited his side’s mentality after the Germans came back to grab a crucial 1-1 draw in their World Cup group game against Spain on Sunday.

The result means Germany will progress to the last 16 if it beats Costa Rica on Thursday and Spain does not lose to Japan.

“I liked our mentality,” Flick said. “We maintained a great level over 90 minutes — and we showed Spain what we wanted to do.”