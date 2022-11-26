Manchester United can no longer count on Cristiano Ronaldo, after they parted ways by mutual consent this week, but the veteran striker showed that Portugal still can.

The 37-year-old won and converted a penalty to break the deadlock in what was ultimately a thrilling 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday, becoming the first player to score at five World Cups.

As Ronaldo leapt into the air and fell back down to earth, tens of thousands of fans in Stadium 974 imitated his signature celebratory roar, with his explosive interview about his issues with United far from their thoughts.